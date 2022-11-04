SPOILERS: WWE Smackdown results for tonight’s episode

The 11/4 Smackdown episode was taped last week in St. Louis after the live Smackdown ended. Here are spoilers-

-Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a No DQ Match

-LA Knight defeated Ricochet

-The Usos in-ring promo was interrupted by The New Day. A fight broke out with Ridge Holland and Butch coming out to help The New Day. The Bloodline left everyone laying

-Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya, who suffered a bloody nose

-MVP booked Braun Strowman to wrestle 5 wrestlers at once but Strowman just beat them all up, then slammed MVP several times

-Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Rey Mysterio