Q3 2022 WWE premium live events see jump in viewership on Peacock

The July, August, and September premium live events on Peacock had a big increase in viewership compared to the previous year, with the regime change showing no signs of suffering from the departure of Vince McMahon.

The Money In The Bank show, originally scheduled to be held from the Allegiant Stadium but then moved to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena, had a 17% increase in viewership compared to the 2021 edition. SummerSlam, the first event under the new regime, had a 20% increase in viewership over SummerSlam 2021 while Extreme Rules, helped by the White Rabbit storyline and the arrival of Bray Wyatt, had an even bigger 36% increase.

Meanwhile, the Clash at the Castle show from Cardiff was touted as the most-watched international event in WWE history.