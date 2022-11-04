Possible R-Truth injury

It’s believed that R-Truth suffered a tear of his quadriceps tendon on WWE NXT this week.

As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Grayson Waller on Tuesday’s NXT. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes how it’s believed Truth suffered a torn quad on the dive to Waller.

There’s no timeframe for Truth’s return to action as of now, but if he did tear his quad, he will likely need surgery and several months of rehab before he’s medically cleared to compete.

Truth has not publicly commented on the injury as of this writing.