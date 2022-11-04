Notes on Mick Foley, Drew McIntyre, and Katsuyori Shibata

– During a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley credited Drew McIntyre for returning to WWE and being able to reinvent himself after his initial unsuccessful run in the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Foley on the Drew McIntyre blueprint:

“There’s some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves,” Foley said. “It’s almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. ‘Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.’”

On how he told Triple H to give McIntyre a look after he left WWE:

“I don’t know if I’ve told this story, but I think this deserves to be said. He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He goes, ‘I know we don’t know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I’m trying something new, I just did this.’ I don’t know if he used the word reinvent, and I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don’t text too often, and I said, ‘You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘I know he just left, but it’s almost like he’s a different human being.’”

– Don’t expect Katsuyori Shibata to just have a one off match this Friday, Dave Meltzer reports that Shibata has requested two matches in All Elite Wrestling. The first is Orange Cassidy, which obviously he has, and the second is Bryan Danielson.

😱😱😱 The #AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match HAS BEEN SIGNED! It's Katsuyori Shibata vs. Champion @orangecassidy! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/z576YRyRe5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

