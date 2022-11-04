Notes on Colt Cabana, Fallah Bahh, and Otis

– Colt Cabana is reportedly not planned to be making future appearances in All Elite Wrestling, following his surprise return on this past week’s AEW “Dynamite”.

Cabana is currently signed to an ROH deal and reportedly will be a fixture on television one Ring of Honor’s weekly television starts back in early 2023.

– Otis took to Instagram to reveal that he finished Pet Sematary, marking the first book he’s read front to back.

Otis has had Bad Reading Dyslexia since Elementary School and WWE had approached him a year and a half ago about getting into a reading class.

– Update on Fallah Bahh

Former #ImpactWrestling star Fallah Bahh made his AEW debut tonight in an #AEWDark trios match vs Dark Order. pic.twitter.com/r7ShFBFvIT — (@WrestlingCovers) November 5, 2022

