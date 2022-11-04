News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show with the final build for tomorrow’s big event.

SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. You can click here for full spoilers.

WWE has announced just three matches for the show – LA Knight vs. Ricochet, Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan in a No DQ match, plus WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Rey Mysterio. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight:

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener

* LA Knight vs. Ricochet

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

* Braun Strowman vs. 5 local enhancement wrestlers

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Rey Mysterio in the main event

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Ridge Holland and Butch, MVP, others

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial