Crown Jewel 2022 nearly sold out

The absolute majority of tickets for Crown Jewel tomorrow have been sold with only a few sections remaining available for purchase.

Ringside VVIP seats were selling for 1000 SAR which is the equivalent of around $260. VIP seats, also ringside but further away from the ring, were half that price at 500 SAR or $130. Gold tickets on the floor were 200 SAR or $50.

The most expensive tickets were the Executive Lounge sections, with each ticket costing 3400 SAR or $900.

The only tickets remaining for sale are 50 SAR or around $13. Tickets are available from ticketingboxoffice.com.

Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium, can hold 25,000 fans.