11/4/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mike Tyson is then introduced, and he joins the announce team at the desk.

—

Match #1 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship – All-Atlantic City Dream Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata applies a side-headlock and drops Cassidy to the mat. Shibata transitions into an ankle lock, but Cassidy gets free. Shibata goes for the PK, but Cassidy dodges it and sends Shibata to the apron. Cassidy drips Shibata to the floor with an elbow strike, and then sends him into the barricade with a dive. Cassidy slams Shibata into the barricade again, but Shibata comes back and does the same to Cassidy a few times. Cassidy comes back and slams Shibata into the barricade again, and then they exchange shots on the floor. They get back into the ring at the nine count and stare each other down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy dropkicks Shibata into the corner and then delivers his shin kicks. Shibata comes back and slams Cassidy down, and then stomps on the back of his head a few times. Shibata mocks Cassidy’s kicks, and Cassidy fires back up. Cassidy mocks Shibata and sits down in the ring, and then Shibata follows and does the same. Cassidy taps Shibata on the shoulders a few times, but Shibata drops him with a hard slap. Shibata drops Cassidy in the corner and beats him down with elbow strikes. Shibata dropkicks Cassidy in the corner and suplexes him down. Shibata goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Shibata applies a rear choke, but Cassidy comes back and slams Shibata down. Cassidy delivers the PK to Shibata, but Shibata sits right back up. Cassidy delivers another PK and a series of quick kicks, but Shibata isn’t fazed. Shibata comes back with a forearm shot and applies an abdominal stretch. Shibata turns it into a standing octopus hold, but Cassidy drops to the mat. Shibata picks Cassidy back up, but Cassidy drops him with a stunner. Cassidy kicks Shibata in the head a few times, but Shibata comes back with a Death Valley Driver.

Shibata picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with another stunner. Cassidy slams Shibata head-first on the mat, and then hits the Beach Break. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch, but Shibata doesn’t go down. Shibata comes back and locks in a sleeper hold, and then drops Cassidy with a back suplex. Shibata runs the ropes, but Cassidy comes back with the Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Shibata and Cassidy shake hands. Cassidy puts his sunglasses on Shibata, and they pose for the camera.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Toni Storm. Storm talks about how Jamie Hayter attacks her all the time, and then Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. pulls the strings. Storm says they are responsible for what she will do to Hayter at Full Gear.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. Castagnoli says he draws the line when Chris Jericho attacks non-wrestlers like Ian Riccaboni. Castagnoli says he hasn’t gotten his rematch yet, so Jericho doesn’t need to look any farther. Danielson says the list of reasons why he doesn’t like Jericho is too long, and he wants one more shot at Jericho. Regal tells Jericho to make his choice between them.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

Hayter and Rayne start the match. Rayne applies a wrist-lock, and Blue tags in. Hayter gets dropped to the mat and Blue goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Hayter sends Blue to the corner and charges, but Blue dodges and delivers an enzuigiri. Blue drops Hayter with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Hayter comes back with shots to Blue’s back, and then drapes her over the top rope. Hayter knocks Rayne down on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue comes back with a kick to Hayter, and then Baker tags in. Blue delivers a few kicks to Baker and tags Rayne in. Rayne delivers a few shots to Baker, and then knocks Hayter to the floor. Rayer drops Baker with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Rayner drops Baker with a cutter, but Hayter comes in and delivers a back-breaker to Rayne. Blue drops Hayter from behind, but Baker delivers a superkick to Blue. Rayne rolls Baker up for two, but Baker comes back with a swinging neck-breaker. Baker goes for the cover, but Blue breaks it up. Hayter tags in, and she and Baker deliver thrust kicks to Rayne and Blue. Rayne comes back with a shot to Baker, but Hayter drops Rayne with a ripcord lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Baker cuts a promo while Hayter continues to beat down Rayne. Toni Storm comes to the ring. She drops Rebel with a right hand on the ramp, and then slams Baker into the barricade. Storm gets into the ring and exchanges shots to Hayter. Storm takes Hayter down and they continue exchanging shots, and then Storm locks Hayter in the Texas Cloverleaf and Hayter taps out. Baker lays Storm out with a shot with the title belt, and then hands the belt to Hayter. Hayter and Baker stand over Storm, and then mock her for a bit.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Schiavone asks Jericho to stop attacking commentators, and Jericho says he will, but no guarantees for backstage interviewers. Jericho says could choose neither between Danielson and Castagnoli, and says he doesn’t think The Blackpool Combat Club like each other very much. Jericho says he can take on Danielson and Castagnoli at the same time, but he can bring in Guevara as well to even the sides. Jericho says they will leave Danielson and Castagnoli lying, and then he knows Guevara will do the right thing when they are left in the ring.

—

Ricky Starks makes his way to the ring. Starks says he hears everyone online every week wanting him on TV, and he has never had to beg and plead for the fans to like him. Starks says he knows the fans like him, and he likes them, too. Starks says he is entering himself into the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Starks says he is going to make sure he holds AEW on his back before it crumbles down, and it is going to start at Full Gear.

—