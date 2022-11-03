WWE extends next-day TV rights with Hulu for two years

WWE has extended its next-day TV rights for Raw and NXT with Hulu after several months of negotiations and will now see the deal expire in September 2024 along with the other WWE television rights.

WWE’s plan is now to bundle these next-day rights with their main television bidding, with the winning network getting the exclusive to broadcast the shows after 24 hours as well. Smackdown’s TV rights were not up for renewal as that is worked out through FOX.

For the past several weeks, WWE content on Hulu were marked expiring in a few days and those dates kept being extended. The announcement of the extension came during the investors call following the release of their Q3 2022 financial results.

Speaking of Hulu, WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan also revealed that Montez Ford and wife Bianca Belair will get their own show on Hulu in 2023.

WWE is expected to get a significant increase for their next round of television rights with negotiations starting sometime in 2023.