WWE Crown Jewel notes on Saudi/Iran threat from intelligence agencies

WWE officials are reportedly in contact with United States government officials as they prepare to host WWE Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

As noted, it was reported earlier this week how the Saudis have shared intelligence with the United States, warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets inside the Kingdom. The American military and others in the Middle East are reportedly on an elevated alert level, according to Saudi and U.S. officials. In response to the warning, the Kingdom, the U.S. and several other neighboring states have raised the level of alert for their military forces, officials said. Furthermore, The White House said it is concerned over the intelligence, and they won’t hesitate to respond accordingly.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that WWE has been in regular contact with the U.S. State Department ahead of Saturday’s event in the Kingdom.

Regarding the threat, it was noted that those in WWE were told that the area believed to be in danger of an attack is nowhere near Riyadh, the capital city where Crown Jewel is being held.

WWE officials reportedly had security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any potential issues, even before the threat concern was reported this week. The security protocols include communications with private security firms that could be used if needed. WWE is hopeful all will be fine for their events in the Kingdom this week.

It was also noted that there are a lot of people within different areas of WWE who are monitoring the situation, and it has been a big topic of discussion among WWE employees here in the United States.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that a government official who confirmed the intelligence described the situation as a credible threat of an attack that could happen “soon or within 48 hours.” It should be noted that no U.S. Embassy or consulate in the region has issued updated guidance to Americans in the Kingdom or elsewhere in the Middle East based on the intelligence.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has denied the allegations via their mission to the United Nations, claiming they are “baseless.”

“Western and Zionist regimes spread biased news aimed at creating a negative mood towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and destroying the current positive trends with regional countries,” the mission said in a statement.