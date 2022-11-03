WWE confirms three shows in the works

During this week’s Q3 2022 earnings call, WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan revealed details on three new TV projects the company is working on through WWE Studios.

A WWE talent search for the continent of Africa will begin soon as WWE’s talent recruiters are heading to Nigeria next week to begin the process. There is no word yet on if this will air elsewhere, but the project is to coincide with the major Showmax TV deal announced this week for the Sub-Saharan region of Africa.

The Spanish-language “Contra Las Cuerdas (Against The Ropes)” comedy series will premiere on Netflix during the first quarter of 2023. The 10-episode series will focus on an aspiring female lucha star from Mexico. WWE Studios are working as the executive producers on the series. It was first reported in April of this year that the scripted series will air in Mexico only, but that was not mentioned on the Q3 call. Khan noted that WWE is pleased to be partnering with the streaming giant to expand their international footprint with the original series.

WWE Studios will also producing a new series on Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The first season will consist of 8 episodes that follow the husband & wife couple, and it will premiere on Hulu some time in 2023. The first season is currently in production.