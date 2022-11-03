Photo: Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper for “Young Rock”

Becky Lynch will be a part of NBC’s Young Rock season three and will play the role of Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere episode titled The People Need You.

The first episode of the newest season, which kicks off on November 4, will tackle a party that Lauper threw for WrestleMania 1. PWInsider, which broke the story, also said that there will be other actors portraying Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano, and Liberace.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life for good when he gets an unexpected call. In 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince. In 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he’s a winner.”

Young Rock moves to Friday nights for this season and will running opposite Smackdown.

Lynch has been out since the day after SummerSlam due to a a separated shoulder problem.

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial