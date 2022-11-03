Notes on Chris Jericho, WWE’s Crown Jewel, AEW’s Battle of the Belts V, and more

– Tony Schiavone on Chris Jericho:

“He’s going to be,he’s just kind of a leader of the locker room. That’s basically all that I know about it. When we have locker room meetings, he kind of runs things because he has a lot of clout,when he says something, the wrestlers take it to heart.”

– AEW Battle Of The Belts V will take place in January, as announced on this week’s Dynamite. It was announced that the show will take place in Portland, Oregon on January 6th in the promotion’s Oregon debut. The show will also be a taping for AEW Rampage.

Tickets go on sale on November 11th for the event, which takes place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

– WWE will hold a press conference for the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh tomorrow (Friday). It will take place around 10 am EST on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

– AEW team raised $8,000 for the Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

