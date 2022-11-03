More images of Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock emerge

Nov 3, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has published the first photos of Becky Lynch portraying the role of Cyndi Lauper in episode one of season three of Young Rock which airs tomorrow night.

“Cool news alert. Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper.”

He said that he was at the audition when Becky came in and they were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper.

“No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it.”






Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Valentina Vazquez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal