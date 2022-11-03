More images of Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock emerge

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has published the first photos of Becky Lynch portraying the role of Cyndi Lauper in episode one of season three of Young Rock which airs tomorrow night.

“Cool news alert. Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper.”

He said that he was at the audition when Becky came in and they were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper.

“No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it.”

The Man comes around on #YoungRock to have some fun this week. Took me a minute to recognize Becky Lynch because she got that New Yorker accent down good. pic.twitter.com/EQyGArkIM5 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 3, 2022

As a kid I watched MTV for hours and hours waiting for the Cyndi Lauper Goonies video. So surreal and amazing to see the incredible @BeckyLynchWWE step into the iconic role so seamlessly. She nailed every take… time after time (Sorry) See her tomorrow 8:30pm on #YoungRock @nbc pic.twitter.com/lCKm2vxpEw — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) November 3, 2022

We will see Becky Lynch's True Colors as she plays the role of @cyndilauper in the Season 3 premiere of Young Rock! As we know she proves herself Time After Time that she is the greatest and shows us all that Girls Just Want To Have Fun 😝❤️ pic.twitter.com/3t1wccV8Hf — Stephanie Hypes.*✨ (@StephanieHypes) November 3, 2022











