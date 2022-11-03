Match confirmed for AEW Full Gear, matches announced for AEW Rampage

Nov 3, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for Rampage…

– Iron Mike Tyson on Commentary

– Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

– Orange Cassidy vs Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All Atlantic Title

Match set for AEW Full Gear…

Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter is announced for Full Gear

