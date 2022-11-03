Match confirmed for AEW Full Gear, matches announced for AEW Rampage

Announced for Rampage…

– Iron Mike Tyson on Commentary

– Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

– Orange Cassidy vs Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All Atlantic Title

Match set for AEW Full Gear…

Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter is announced for Full Gear

Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter is official for #AEWFullGear and they got a moving graphic! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6rWZI8D110 — (@WrestlingCovers) November 3, 2022

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial