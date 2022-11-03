Match confirmed for AEW Full Gear, matches announced for AEW Rampage
Announced for Rampage…
– Iron Mike Tyson on Commentary
– Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
– Orange Cassidy vs Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All Atlantic Title
Match set for AEW Full Gear…
Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter is announced for Full Gear
