Malakai Black appears in vignette on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black made his return to AEW TV (kind of) on last night’s episode of Dynamite. Black appeared in a vignette, with Julia Hart overseeing a ritual involving the bodies of Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. You can see the segment below.

Black has been away from AEW TV since AEW All Out, with Matthews also saying that he needed to “go away for a while” at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling show after Grand Slam Rampage.

