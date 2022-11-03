Gia Miller on getting the opportunity to wrestle for Impact Wrestling

IMPACT backstage correspondent Gia Miller recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to wrestle some top talents from IMPACT like Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.

Miller recalls working with Grace and Purrazzo at the promotion’s presence at WrestleCon, as well as another event in Louisville. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks wrestling top IMPACT stars Purrazzo and Grace:

“Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches.”

Says there were no egos in the match:

“Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”

