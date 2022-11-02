Xia Brookside: “I feel like there’s so many doors open now”

Nov 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Xia Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.

Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release:

“I was signed for four years,” Brookside said. “I was 19 and signing, and so much has change since then. Like, the indies four years ago compared to what they are now, like, it’s a completely different ballgame. There is so many more females over here now, as well, and I’m just excited to like, get back out there and try new things. I’ve got something big coming up that I’m not allowed to talk about, it’s a surprise.”

Brookside has wrestled two matches since her release from “NXT UK,” both against Mariah May for the UK-based All Star Wrestling promotion. But does she sees herself eventually returning to WWE?

“I feel like there’s so many doors open now,” Brookside said. “I don’t feel restricted in any way. I, like, I know deep down in my heart that that door is still open. So it may not be now, it may not be next week, but like, I know if I work hard enough, I can get back there.”

Source: Wrestling Inc.

