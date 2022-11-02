The latest word on the status of Dark Side of the Ring

While the creators of Dark Side of the Ring said the popular wrestling docuseries would continue later on at some point, there is still no official word yet on the future of the series. Dave Meltzer reported an update on the show’s return on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, subjects have already been interviewed for the next season of the show. Meltzer himself has appeared as an interview subject in previous seasons.

While none of the subjects have been confirmed, Meltzer stated that he has heard there will be an episode on WWE Hall of Famer Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs. Additionally, Meltzer stated that he heard “thirdhand” that Jim Cornette was asked to appear in the Kane story, but he reportedly turned it down “for political reasons.”

Jacobs was recently re-elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August. It’s not yet clear what a Dark Side of the Ring episode regarding Kane would be about, or if it would be related to his political career.

VICE TV has not yet announced a fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring and what the episode subjects will be. The latest project from the creators of the show, Tales From the Territories, is currently airing on Tuesday nights on VICE TV. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also serves as executive producer of the show.











