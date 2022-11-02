Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 11/2

The following AEW Dark:Elevation tapings were held tonight in Baltimore to air next Monday on Youtube-

-Abadon defeated Amy Rose

-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Slim J, VSK, Ari Daivari

-Athena defeated Abby Jane

-Tay Melo defeated Trish Adora

-Dante Martin defeated Eli Isom

-QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Cole Karter defeated Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, Logan Easton LaRoux

-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Myles Hawkins & Joe Keys