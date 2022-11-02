News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD.
AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show with four champions defending – ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also be in action as he faces Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight-
-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
-Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker
-AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed host a Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn
-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Marina Shafir
-ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Brian Cage
-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends in a Triple Threat against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. The winner will get to pick their dream opponent for the All-Atlantic City Dream Match on Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, NJ
-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion to be revealed
-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator Match