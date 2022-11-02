New Dijak promo airs on NXT

A new vignette for the former T-BAR’s return to WWE NXT aired on tonight’s show.

As seen in the video below, a man believed to be Donovan Dijak sat under a light and began speaking into a tape recorder. The video includes a cut of the recent fire where the T-BAR mask was burned, and a shot of the NXT Title belt, currently held by Bron Breakker.

“My eyes are no longer shielded, my business is unfinished. A new order of high justice is upon NXT. It’s not about anger or frustration, it’s about authority. My authority,” he said.

The man wrote, “Justice. Authority. NXT,” on a pad of paper while recording his tape.

It appears Dijak is sporting a new beard these days, and it looks like he will be gunning for the NXT Title when he returns.

Dijak took to the official T-BAR account after NXT and posted a black & white screenshot of the overhead light he was sitting under in the new vignette that aired. You can see the Instagram post below.

As we’ve noted, the Donovan Dijak name was officially added to the internal NXT roster some time in the last week. The former Dominik Dijakovic is reportedly returning with the name he had early on in his career, including in ROH.

There’s still no word yet on when Dijak will make his in-ring return for WWE, but the strong push is no surprise as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others on his team have remained high on the 2015 ROH Top Prospect tournament winner. There’s been talk of re-packing T-BAR since the new regime took over in early August, and word is that T-BAR was impressing officials before the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The former RETRIBUTION member has been with WWE since the summer of 2017. His last non-Battle Royal TV appearance was a loss to Omos on the February 28 RAW, and before that it was a loss to Finn Balor on the December 6, 2021 RAW. Dijak’s last NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the July 22, 2020 NXT show.