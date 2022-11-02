From earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite…

Jay Lethal beats Darby after Cole Karter dressed as Sting cost Darby the match

Jeff Jarrett makes his AEW Debut and hits Darby with his Guitar. Double J says that his family have been in the wrestling business for 75 Years and his fingerprints have been in AEW since the beginning and claims that he has left an Impact and promises there be will four body bags when he’s done.