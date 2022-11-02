Jeff Jarrett is All Elite

Nov 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

As noted earlier, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, laying out Darby Allin and declaring “war” on AEW. Tony Khan follows up with an announcement…

