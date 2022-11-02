As noted earlier, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, laying out Darby Allin and declaring “war” on AEW. Tony Khan follows up with an announcement…

Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CSncHam8U0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2022

