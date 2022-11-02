AEW announces three TV dates in January

Nov 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW just announced 3 new cities for upcoming shows:

Portland, OR on January 6th, 2023 for Rampage/BOTB

Fresno, CA on January 18th, 2023 for Dynamite

Lexington, KY on January 25th, 2023 for Dynamite

Tickets go on sale next week.

