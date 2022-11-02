AEW announces three TV dates in January

AEW just announced 3 new cities for upcoming shows:

Portland, OR on January 6th, 2023 for Rampage/BOTB

Fresno, CA on January 18th, 2023 for Dynamite

Lexington, KY on January 25th, 2023 for Dynamite

Tickets go on sale next week.

.@ringofhonor #FinalBattle is coming to @utacollegepark in Dallas/Ft. Worth TX on Saturday December 10! Get your tickets to witness this annual #ROH event LIVE!

🎟️ Tickets starting at $25 (+fees) go on-sale Friday 11/4 at 10am CT https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS | https://t.co/xaWX7IA5ex pic.twitter.com/CbciHqGJ88

