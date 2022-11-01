WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.501 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.53% from last week’s 1.641 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.553 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.767 million), the second hour drew 1.586 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.695 million) and the final hour drew 1.363 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.461 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 20% from last week’s 0.45 key demo rating. The 0.36 key demo rating represents 583,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 10.03% from the 583,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.45 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Browns on ESPN at 8:12pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.84 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.010 million.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Bengals vs. Browns NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, Gutfeld!, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Your World with Neil Cavuto, America Reports at 1pm, The Story, America Reports at 2pm, FOX & Friends at 8am, and Last Word. This is down from last week’s #19 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since the Hell In a Cell go-home show on May 30, and the lowest key demo rating for a USA Network episode since December 6, 2021. This is the third-lowest total audience and the second-lowest key demo viewership for RAW on the USA Network. RAW had strong competition from Week 8 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Bengals vs. Browns game drew around 24 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, including the related programs. The NFL did not air on ABC this week. Additional sports competition included one NBA game on NBA TV. This week’s RAW viewership was down 8.53% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 20% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11.13% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 23.40% from the same week in 2021.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 2.314 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.798 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.255 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 1.850 million viewers on FOX, CW’s World’s Funniest Animals drew 648,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Exatlon drew 836,000 viewers, and Univision’s Vencer La Ausencia drew 1.168 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice on NBC drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.61, while The Voice also drew the top viewership of the night with 6.255 million.

Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special aired live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a Halloween theme, the red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel, Johnny Gargano threatening to tell-all about The Miz and Dexter Lumis, Brock Lesnar appearing to promote Crown Jewel match with Bobby Lashley, an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match, plus Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight. The main event ended up being Asuka and Alexa Bliss going over Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode