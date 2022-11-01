Updated lineup for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced Bray Wyatt for Crown Jewel. It was not clear what Wyatt will be doing at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, but he is not expected to wrestle.

Here is the updated card for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-

-Bray Wyatt appears

-Omos vs. Braun Strowman

-The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Butch & Ridge Holland

–Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

–Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul