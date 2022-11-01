Updated lineup for WWE Crown Jewel

Nov 1, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Bray Wyatt for Crown Jewel. It was not clear what Wyatt will be doing at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, but he is not expected to wrestle.

Here is the updated card for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-

-Bray Wyatt appears

-Omos vs. Braun Strowman

-The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Butch & Ridge Holland

Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

AZM

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal