Notes on Big E, Tony Khan, and “Young Rock”

– Big E introduces NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix!

This Sunday 1:30 PM ET on NBC.

– The NBC series “Young Rock” is headed to DVD! With Season 1 selling well when released in April, the 2nd season of the series, as Season 3 starts this week, will hit DVD on November 15th.

– AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that top company star Samoa Joe will be defending his ROH Television championship against The Machine Brian Cage on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Baltimore.

Khan writes, “After weeks of altercations between @ringofhonor World TV Champion @SamoaJoe and #theEmbassy’s @briancagegmsi these two will fight for the title LIVE on Wednesday! ROH World TV Championship Match Samoa Joe vs Brian Cage WEDNESDAY NIGHT #AEWDynamite