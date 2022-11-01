Matt Cardona’s announcement, Sloane Jacobs comments after being released
– Matt Cardona announced on Twitter…
BREAKING!!!@GCWrestling_ now stands for Game CORPORATE Wrestling!
I am a proud to announce that I have been named the EVP of Talent Relations!
You can call me Matty Ace!
All GCW Superstars, please check your e-mail for the link to download the new TR App!#BroskiPower pic.twitter.com/N5ZpnTLHfx
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 1, 2022
