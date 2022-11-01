LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– The sirens immediately start and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans cheer Breakker on as he takes the mic.

Bron says Halloween Havoc was a monumental night for NXT, for the entire locker room, for guys like new NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Julius Creed… the music interrupts and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. They have heard enough of this nonsense. Fans boo. The champs taunt and mock Breakker, accusing him of barely getting out of Halloween Havoc with the title. They hit the ring now and Breakker wants to know what these two wankers want.

The champs go on taunting Breakker and say their recent title defense was bigger than Bron’s, so where is their glitzy parade? Thankfully they re interrupted by Lee, who can’t listen to this anymore. Lee tells Pretty Deadly to shut up and fans pop. Lee appreciates what Bron had to say about him. Pretty Deadly doesn’t appreciate Lee, they want to get back to talking about them. Breakker mocks them for combing their hair for 3 hours before the show, which is why they weren’t out here first. Lee gives them credit for having beautiful hair.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson show off their hair to Bron and Wes. Bron admits he takes it too far sometimes, so he will take a step back and let Pretty Deadly have the spotlight. They thank him. Lee says he will even give them an introduction. Pretty Deadly pose for the crowd now as Lee gives them an introduction, with Bron’s help. Some fans pop and the champs pose, then thank Lee and Breakker. Prince says now things are finally in order where they should be, so it’s time for a Survey Check? They dance around some. Bron says if they are going to start the show, it’s inevitable someone interrupts them. Lee and Bron go on about how someone always interrupts the opener, then likely challenges for the titles. Bron and Lee want the titles. Lee says he misses the titles, and Bron has never had them. Fans chant “Wes Lee 2 Belts!” now.

Bron says if they’re the best champions in NXT, how about putting the titles on the line? They have some more words and Bron says they will see who’s smiling when he and Lee are the new NXT Tag Team Champions later on. Pretty Deadly now says opening the show sucks, they’re not sure how this opener could suck any more. The music interrupts and out comes R-Truth rapping his way to the ring. Truth hits the ring and dances around with Lee and Breakker as we go to commercial.

R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

Back from the break and R-Truth is wrapping up his rapping entrance. The music hits and out comes Grayson Waller, who dances around as well.

The bell rings to “asshole!” chants for Waller. Truth and Waller have some words in the middle of the ring. Waller unloads on Truth and beats him up against the ropes. Truth fights back with an elbow, then he drops Waller in the middle of the ring.

Fans do dueling chants now, then ask “what’s up?!” to Truth. The announcers confirm Bron Breakker and Wes Lee vs. Pretty Deadly for the main event. Truth with some of his signature offense on Waller now. More back and forth now. Truth with a suplex and a big hip toss across the ring. Truth plays to the crowd some more now but Waller drives him into the mat.

Waller with a shoulder tackle. Waller mocks Truth’s childhood hero John Cena with a Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Truth trips him. Truth takes Waller down but Waller comes back with forearms. Truth with a shoulder. Truth with a jumping leg lariat, then a scissors takedown. Waller goes on and stalls some, and goes to ringside. Truth shows off in the ring to a pop, then nails a big dive to the floor. Waller almost didn’t catch Truth as he should, and they land hard as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Truth clutching his knee.

Back from the break and we see medics checking on Truth at ringside, holding him up as it appears he suffered an injury to the leg. It’s announced that due to referee stoppage, Waller is the winner.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the bell, Truth walks away with two medics. Waller celebrates as his music hits. Waller takes the mic and says he’s not surprised because he’s the most dominant Superstar in all of WWE, and he’s sick and tired of people sleeping on him. Waller says he just beat a 20 year veteran on his own. Fans chant “you got lucky!” and Waller says yeah, he gets lucky every night of his life. Waller says NXT is all his and nothing is going to change that. The music starts back up and Waller celebrates.

– Vic sends us to his previously recorded sitdown interview with The Schism – Ava Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Vic shows us a replay of Raine’s debut, and says he’s known her since her first day in WWE, and others have known her longer, but everyone all has the same question – why The Schism and why now?

Ava says nobody knew it was her. Everyone thought they knew everything and she showed them. They know nothing. She says she’s been around WWE her entire life, and nobody ever took the time to get to know her until she met Joe, Rip and Jagger. She says they are the only people who took the time to see the real her. She first came to NXT and suffered a devastating injury that required surgery and who called to check on her, who came to see her? This new guy, Joe Gacy. She says she didn’t hear anything from anyone who claims they’ve known her for years. Vic and Raine have some words as she accuses him of assuming things like everyone else.

Vic asks Gacy if he’s loving the national attention and the new spotlight on The Schism. Gacy says Vic is completely missing the point, Ava isn’t here because she does something for The Schism… people have asked her for things her entire life, everyone is asking her for things they don’t deserve, they didn’t earn… Ava is here because they accept her for who she truly is, and that’s why she chose The Schism.

Fowler says more eyes are on them than ever before. He says they have dealt with ridicule from the NXT locker room and the greater community, with people comparing them to other groups from the past and present, but none of those groups ever wanted to achieve the togetherness that The Schism has. In fact, they want to offer one of their pins to Vic. Reid says the luck of acceptance is who they are… when you take the mask off and reveal your true self, it’s too harsh for people but it’s welcomed within The Schism. He says they are not responsible for your unforgivable actions.

Vic brings up Cameron Grimes’ tweet where he said The Schism has brainwashed Ava. Ava says first of all, she didn’t allow anyone to brainwash her – how dare you? She saw what Grimes could never see and that is, together The Schism can do so much more than she could do as an individual. She goes on and says Grimes didn’t beat The Schism, he paid The O.C. to win a match for him. Ava says you can’t just reject The Schism and walk away, they are committed to making an example out of Grimes, and they are going to follow through on that commitment. She says next week, Grimes vs. Gacy for the last time will go down. Gacy says The Schism is strong together because they are 4 roots… 1 tree, together.

– Javier Bernal is backstage talking to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade outside of the office door of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. He says they gave it all in last week’s title shot but they are not championship material. He tells them don’t waste time with Mr. Michaels, just watch my match tonight. They can’t believe he has a match, and laugh at the idea as they apparently know something Bernal doesn’t. Bernal says he texted Michaels to get a match, and Michaels told him to meet him outside of his office. Odyssey Jones comes out and reveals he will be facing Bernal tonight. Bernal isn’t thrilled. Enofe and Blade laugh as Jones walks off with them.

– We see Kiana James backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today, showing Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons talking while entering the locker room. Indi Hartwell asks Stark what her problem is. Stark brings up what happened to her last week. Indi says she was taken out by Elektra Lopez and you don’t see her crying. Indi mentions Lyons and Stark getting another title shot next week. Stark goes on about Indi not deserving a title shot. Stark and Hartwell have words until the other women keep them apart.

– Andre Chase is backstage getting Thea Hail riled up for her match. She says something just doesn’t feel right. We see Bodhi Hayward’s jrsey hanging up. Fans in the arena boo as Bodhi was just released today. Hail asks who will carry the flag tonight. Duke Hudson comes busting through a wall, and he’s pumped up to carry the flag. Duke heads out and they follow.

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

We go back to the ring and out comes Chase University – Thea Hail with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase. Booker says the other guy, Bodhi, got his scholarship revoked. Out next comes Kiana James.

The bell rings and they go at it. James takes control and talks trash, sending Hail into the corner. Hail tries to fight back but James dominates, impressing Booker. James levels Hail for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. James grounds Hail with a submission now. Chase U rallies but James keeps Hail on the mat, then sends her back down face-first. James stomps away and continues to beat Hail to keep her down.

James with another submission. Hail with a clothesline and more comeback offense now. Hail with a jumping neckbreaker as fans cheer her on. Hail goes to the second rope for a crossbody but James rolls through and stands up with her. Hail blocks a fall-away slam with a cradle for a 2 count. James rocks Hail and slams her back to the mat by her hair.

James counters Hail and drops her with an inverted STO. James covers but Duke puts Hail’s leg on the bottom rope to break the pin. Andre yells in Duke’s face, saying we don’t cheat around here. Andre tells Duke to get his ass to the back.

James takes advantage of the distraction and chokes Hail on the middle rope. James then drops Hail with her 401k finisher again in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Kiana James

– After the match, James stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Andre is checking on Hail now but Charlie Dempsey hits the ring and drops Chase from out of nowhere to boos. Dempsey man-handles Chase until Duke rushes back out to make the save. Dempsey retreats to the floor. Duke helps Chase to his feet, then helps Hail up. She hesitates to take his hand, but then does. Duke tends to Chase and winks at Hail. The Chase U music starts back up.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. They are pulling for Wes Lee and Bron Breakker to win the NXT Tag Team Titles, but Briggs says they’re coming for Pretty Deadly if not because they can’t run from them much longer. Jensen says these pretty boys will eventually fall to us country men. Kiana James’ assistant enters and delivers some papers to Henley. Briggs and Jensen argue over Jensen always being distracted by women. Hail tells them to pay attention and read the legal papers.

Odyssey Jones vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and out comes Odyssey Jones making his TV in-ring return. Jones greets fans at ringside and then hits the ring to pose. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Wes Lee and Bron Breakker backstage talking about the NXT Tag Team Titles. Mr. Stone enters and has some words for Bron, but Bron stands up and tells him to get to the point. Stone says Bron knows in his heart he can take on anyone in NXT except for one guy who is bigger and stronger than Bron. His name is Von Wagner.

Bron laughs. Lee rolls his eyes. Stone tells Bron to enjoy doubling his titles up tonight because when he does, Von will happily take the NXT Title off his shoulders. Bron tells Stone to tell Von to face him next time instead of sending his errand boy. Bron tells Stone to get the hell out of here before he puts his head through a locker. Stone laughs and exits. We go back to the ring and out comes Javier Bernal as Jones looks on. The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start. Jones quickly over-powers Bernal and dominates.

Jones with a few rolls over Bernal’s back for a pop. Jones is decked in the corner, then Bernal rocks him from behind. Bernal climbs up and mounts Jones from behind with strikes. Jones fights back but his hurt knee is giving him problems. Fans boo as Bernal goes to work on the hurt knee now, keeping Jones down. Jones fights back and slams Bernal in the middle of the ring. Jones with a clothesline.

Bernal ducks a clothesline but Jones levels him with a shoulder bump. Jones with a back splash in the corner, then a big sidewalk slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

– After the match, Jones stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Jones poses for the crowd to end the segment.

– Toxic Attraction is walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Toxic Attraction to celebrate NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and the 1 year anniversary of her title win. Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne hit the ring, which is covered in a white apron cover. There is a red rug, a white couch, and a black table with large photos and a few other items on display. Two men are standing by with champagne on ice, and in glasses.

Jayne takes the mic and tells everyone to bow for greatness. She praises Rose’s reign as champion and says she is absolutely untouchable. Jayne says the fans mocked and underestimated Rose, and didn’t believe in her, but she’s proven time and time again she is superior to every person in the locker room, man or woman. Jayne says Rose is the absolute measuring stick of the NXT women’s division, she fought Legends and underdogs, she unified the NXT Women’s Titles, and she helped make Toxic Attraction the most decorated female faction in NXT history. Jayne says in all of Rose’s honor and greatness, they put together this little video package just for you, champ. Roll it!

The video looks back at Rose’s return to NXT and from there on. We come back and fans are chanting “Mandy!” now. Rose thanks everyone and says not bad for a piece of eye candy… because that’s all she was to you people for 4 years. She was a peach, a Barbie doll bottled-blonde, made in a lab… a centerfold bitch, she says. Rose says that’s why 2 years ago she realized she needed to bet on herself and she made the decision to come to NXT to rebuild herself. It was the greatest decision she ever made in her entire life.

Rose says with the help of her girls Dolin and Jayne, Toxic Attraction has risen to the top because numbers don’t lie, ratings don’t lie, merchandise sales don’t lie. She says you people thought she couldn’t hold the title because it represents the greatest women’s wrestlers in the entire world, and she has proven every single one of you for over a year now. She goes on about stepping on every single woman on her way to the top, while wearing red bottoms and making it look good. Fans pop. She says it feels damn good to have sat on her rightful throne for a year now, and she can guarantee no one is kicking her off it. She says if you have a problem with that, you know where to find her… she works on Tuesdays.

The ring starts to fill up with colored smoke but it looks like this was botched and not done right. We suddenly see Alba Fyre taking out Jayne and Dolin. She also takes out the two men. Fyre puts Dolin through a table with the Gory Bomb as Rose and Jayne watch from ringside. Rose takes the mic and says she took out Dolin this week, she will take out Jayne next week, then she will take the title in two weeks. The music hits and Fyre stares out at Rose and Jayne.