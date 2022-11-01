Brock Lesnar F5’s Adam Pearce during Raw commercial

Nov 1, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Brock Lesnar attacked Adam Pearce with an F5 during a commercial break at last night’s WWE Raw in Dallas. After Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were pulled apart by referees, wrestlers, security & even Triple H, the show went to commercial. However, during the commercial Lesnar returned to the ring and was confronted by Pearce. After trying to get Lesnar to leave, Lesnar finally kicked Pearce and hit him with the F5.

Fan videos from the Lesnar/Pearce dark segment can be seen below.

Lashley vs. Lesnar will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

