Bodhi Hayward on his NXT release

As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Bodhi Hayward, now going by his real name again Brady Booker. You can click here for details on the departures.

In an update, Booker posted a video to Twitter this evening, and declared that he is here to stay.

“What up, Brodies? It’s ya boy, Bodhi Hayward. Brady Booker here, to tell you that I was just released from the WWE,” an emotional Hayward said. “I’m hurt, I’m embarrassed, and Brodies, I’m just down bad. For the last 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling has been my whole life… but I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life and I’ve always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I’m Brady Booker, and I’m here to stay.”

Booker captioned the video and confirmed that he is under a 30-day non-compete clause, writing, “Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and support [heart emoji] The journey continues… #30days”