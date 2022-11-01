Andre Chase comments on Bodhi Hayward’s NXT departure

As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today – Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, & Ru Feng.

Andre Chase tweeted a reaction to Bodhi’s release today, saying he will always appreciate his friendship. Chase tweeted the following:

I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU. I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going‼️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/f0buZjZuKB — Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) November 1, 2022

Hayward has not publicly commented on his NXT departure as of this writing.