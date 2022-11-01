Andre Chase comments on Bodhi Hayward’s NXT departure

Nov 1, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today – Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, & Ru Feng.

Andre Chase tweeted a reaction to Bodhi’s release today, saying he will always appreciate his friendship. Chase tweeted the following:

Hayward has not publicly commented on his NXT departure as of this writing.

