Alexa Bliss & Asuka to defend championships at WWE Crown Jewel
Monday’s Raw ended with Alexa Bliss & Asuka winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. WWE has just announced that the rematch will take place at Crown Jewel this Saturday.
Here is the updated card for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-
-Bray Wyatt appears
-Omos vs. Braun Strowman
-The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day
-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
–WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (C) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Butch & Ridge Holland
–Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
–Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley
–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul