Alexa Bliss & Asuka to defend championships at WWE Crown Jewel

Monday’s Raw ended with Alexa Bliss & Asuka winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. WWE has just announced that the rematch will take place at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Here is the updated card for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-

-Bray Wyatt appears

-Omos vs. Braun Strowman

-The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

–WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (C) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Butch & Ridge Holland

–Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

–Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul