WWE teams up with Wheel of Fortune for WrestleMania week

WWE is teaming up with the Wheel of Fortune game show to feature WWE fans and Superstars in a week-long schedule which will air prior to WrestleMania 39.

Adweek.com is reporting that these episodes will tape in February and air in late March and fans can upload a video to show producers why they are WWE’s biggest fans and why they should be a contestant on the game show and which WWE Superstar they want to tag team with.

15 WWE Superstars will be participating in the filming of these episodes and Xavier Woods of The New Day will kick things off as he appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Monday night.

For more information and to submit your video go to wheeloffortune.com/WWE.