WWE teams up with Wheel of Fortune for WrestleMania week

Oct 31, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE is teaming up with the Wheel of Fortune game show to feature WWE fans and Superstars in a week-long schedule which will air prior to WrestleMania 39.

Adweek.com is reporting that these episodes will tape in February and air in late March and fans can upload a video to show producers why they are WWE’s biggest fans and why they should be a contestant on the game show and which WWE Superstar they want to tag team with.

15 WWE Superstars will be participating in the filming of these episodes and Xavier Woods of The New Day will kick things off as he appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Monday night.

For more information and to submit your video go to wheeloffortune.com/WWE.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

The Neidhart Sisters

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal