The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell’s A Star!

The Miz says the Cleveland Cavaliers are AWEEEEEESOME — telling TMZ Sports he thinks his hometown team is going to make it all the way to the NBA Finals this season!!

We spoke with the WWE Superstar out at LAX this week about his Cleveland sports teams … and while his Browns are struggling, he says there’s hope with the Wine & Gold.

“We’re going to the NBA Finals,” Miz tells us. “They got a young squad, and they got some good superstars. They look better than the Lakers.”

The Cavs have been playing well so far this season — they already have more wins than the Browns — and have been led by newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen … even with Darius Garland missing games with an eye injury.

Miz is clearly a fan of the Cavs’ blockbuster trade … saying, “Spida is going to be amazing.”

“He is the star,” Miz adds. “And we welcomed him with open arms, ’cause we didn’t think we could get another star. It’s Cleveland. It’s not like an L.A. or NY, or Miami market.”

What’s even more surprising — Miz isn’t exactly worried about whether LeBron James ever comes back home … saying he believes the current Cavs squad can win it all without the King.

“Oh man, we have the team that could actually do this.”