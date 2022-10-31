News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s show will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar’s Crown Jewel opponent Bobby Lashley is scheduled to appear, while Reigns’ opponent Logan Paul is not currently advertised, but he still may appear.

Below is the lineup for tonight-

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul