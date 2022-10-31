New WWE women’s tag team champions
Asuka and Alexa Bliss are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The main event of tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.
This is the first title reign for Asuka and Bliss together. Damage CTRL began their first reign by winning the titles from Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez back on the September 12 RAW. SKY and Kai held the straps for 49 recognized days.
