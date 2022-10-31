LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the pyro hits and fans pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for this non-title match as Mike Rome does the introductions. Patrick and Graves hype tonight’s line-up. Out next comes Nikki Cross with her new look, theme and attitude. We see how Cross returned last week to take out Belair and Bayley, after she helped Bayley beat Belair in the non-title main event.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Nikki attacks but Belair side-steps, then sends her into the corner and unloads with strikes. Cross counters and rolls Belair but Belair doesn’t let her. Belair misses a clothesline but drops Cross with a shoulder, then talks some trash.

Belair flips over Cross, then taunts her with her back-side. Cross screams and slaps herself, telling Blair to bring it. They run the ropes and Cross nails a crossbody in the middle of the ring, then mounts Belair with slaps to boos. Cross stomps away in the corner now to keep Belair down. Belair comes back and hits a dropkick, then kips-up. Cross fights back and flies for a crossbody but Belair catches her in mid-air for a fall-away slam. Cross rolls to the floor to regroup as the referee counts. Cross trips Belair up with her knee getting stuck on the middle rope, then Cross goes to work on Belair on the edge of the apron.

Cross is trying to trap Belair in the ring apron cover and she finally gets her in there. The referee barks at Cross but she works Belair over while trapped in the apron cover. We go to commercial with Cross in control, playing to the crowd while Belair is trapped.

Back from the break and Cross fights Belair off from the apron, Cross comes back in but Belair nails a side-slam, then a scoop slam in the middle of the ring, and another. Belair with a third slam. Belair with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring, then a kip-up but her knee hurts. Belair goes for the moonsault but Cross gets her knees up. Cross works Belair over and ends up on her back at ringside, but Belair slams her back to the floor.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY run down to distract the referee from the apron. Bayley appears and slams Belair into the ring post. Cross drops Bayley. Cross returns to the ring and knocks SKY off the apron, then launches her into the barrier. Cross leaps off the steel ring steps to take Kai down on the floor.

Cross screams out as some fans cheer her on. Cross returns tot he ring but Belair ducks and nails the KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Damage CTRL hits the ring to attack Belair but Asuka’s music hits and out she comes with Alexa Bliss to make the save as fans cheer them on. Bliss with a DDT to Kai, Belair dropkicks Bayley. Asuka knocks Bayley off the apron with a Hip Attack, sending her to the floor with her stablemates. Bliss leaps off the apron with a cannonball to Damage CTRL. Bliss and Asuka celebrate with Belair to end the segment.

– We see recent happenings between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The screen splits and we see Lashley backstage getting mic’d up for his interview with Lesnar. There’s no sign of Lesnar yet as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. She asks Belair if she is finished with Nikki Cross for now. Belair says she and Cross may be settled for now, but she’s far from over with Bayley, and come Crown Jewel after their Last Woman Standing match, only one is walking out. Belair says but that doesn’t mean she has to be walking in to Crown Jewel alone. Bliss agrees and says they’ve been by Belair’s side since this started, and they will be there when it ends on Saturday. Bliss says she and Asuka haven’t forgotten about the injuries Damage CTRL caused, and they’re not waiting for Crown Jewel to get payback. Bliss says they are settling this right now and they want a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight. Asuka screams out about how Damage CTRL is not ready for Asuka and Bliss.

– Corey Graves welcomes Bobby Lashley to their split-screen interview, but Bock Lesnar isn’t in his chair yet. Lashley isn’t surprised Lesnar isn’t here yet for the interview because he’s been ducking him for 20 years. Lashley says he would’ve exposed Lesnar 20 years ago as he did at the Royal Rumble, and again 2 weeks ago. He says it will be no different at Crown Jewel when he exposes Lesnar for what he really is – a Lashley wannabe. Lesnar’s music suddenly hits in the arena and out he comes to a big pop.

Lesnar gets a pop as the pyro goes off. He then marches to the ring, all smiles. Lashley is watching the feed from backstage, according to Graves. Lesnar stands in the ring to a “Lesnar!” chant now. Lesnar says good evening to Texas and they cheer. Lesnar didn’t come to Texas to have a sit-down interview with Lashley… when Lesnar visits these good folks in Texas, he wants to do what these good folks in Texas would normally do – fight. Lesnar says Lashley obviously didn’t get the memo and even if he did, he can’t read it. We see Lashley getting up from his seat and heading out now. Lesnar calls Lashley to the ring to take his ass beating. The music hits and out comes Lashley as Lesnar bounces around in the ring.

Lesnar waits but Lashley isn’t coming out. He finally appears and Lesnar meets him on the ramp. Lesnar tackles Lashley and they start brawling as officials, security and a bunch of Superstars try to restore order. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is also out, keeping the two apart. Triple H warns Lesnar but Lesnar breaks free and attacks Lashley again. Triple H yells for both of them to be taken out. It appears Triple H is telling the referee that the fight is off if they touch each other.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory in a non-title bout. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more photos of fans dressed up in costume at the arena, this time it’s three fans dressed as the 3 Faces of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

– We see what just happened between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Graves confirms that Triple H will cancel Saturday’s match is they touch each other before then.

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. They air a pre-recorded promo from Theory, who brags about what he did to Mustafa Ali last week, then lashes out at his opponent for what was said on commentary last week. Theory hits the ring and poses in the corner now. The music hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for this non-title match as fans sing along to his theme.

The bell rings and they size each other up as fans sing Rollins’ theme. Theory charges but Rollins dodges him, then taunts him. They lock up and Theory takes it to the corner but backs off as the referee warns him. Rollins ducks a chop and delivers one of his own. Rollins plays to the crowd again as they continue to sing his song.

Rollins catches a kick and sweeps Theory for a quick pin attempt. Rollins with a headlock now. Rollins goes for a Pedigree but Theory scrambles to the floor as fans boo. Rollins chases Theory back in and avoids a Stomp. Theory chases Rollins out and back in now. Rollins with boots to the face, sending Theory to the barrier. Rollins drapes Theory over the barrier again, and leaves him there. Rollins poses on top of the barrier, then flies with a knee to the back of the neck.

Theory hits the floor and Rollins is all smiles as he brings it back in. Theory counters this time and sends Rollins back to the floor. Theory attacks and sends Rollins into the steel ring steps. Theory barks back at the crowd as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they end up brawling in the middle of the ring. Rollins gets the upperhand and sends Theory to the floor. Rollins recovers and plays to the crowd again as they sing. Rollins runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Rollins runs back in, hits the ropes again and nails a second suicide dive for a big pop.

Rollins returns to the ring and runs for a third dive but this time Theory rushes in with a big elbow to rock Rollins. Rollins blocks a suplex attempt, then nails a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Both competitors are down now as fans sing Rollins’ theme. Rollins waits in the corner for a Stomp but Theory moves. Rollins is sent to the apron but he headbutts Theory. Rollins springboards in and takes Theory down, then superkicks him for a close 2 count.

Rollins talks some trash. Theory back-drops Rollins to avoid a Pedigree. They trade several pin attempts back & forth in the middle of the ring. Theory rocks Rollins with a stiff punch and nails a neckbreaker over his knee. Theory covers for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring and he can’t believe the kick out. Theory is a bit frustrated now. Rollins blocks The ATL. Rollins with an enziguri.

Theory rolls into the big standing Blockbuster but Rollins still kicks out at 2. Theory vents now. Theory gets up and taunts Rollins with his ATL symbol. Rollins fights free from the hold with elbows. Theory scoops him again to the shoulders but Rollins fights free with more elbows. Theory blocks the Stomp with another ATL attempt. Rollins with a big elbow to the jaw. They tangle and Theory nails a superkick, then a big elbow to the jaw. They both go down in the middle of the ring again.

Theory gets up and talks some trash in Rollins’ face. Theory goes to use the Pedigree in the middle of the ring but Rollins back-drops him, then hits the Stomp in the middle of the ring to get the pin.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits. Rollins raises the WWE United States Title belt in the air while the referee raises his arm in victory. Fans begin singing Rollins’ theme as we go to replays. Rollins continues his celebration.

– We see a black SUV pulling up in the back parking lot. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hops out, and he’s joined by Paul Heyman. They head into the arena as we go back to a break.

– Back from the break and it’s announced that Bray Wyatt will be at Crown Jewel.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops and lets the pyro go off, then heads to the ring to a pop. We see photos of fans dressed as The Bloodline for Halloween as the announcers hype Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

Reigns hits the ring and raises the gold in the air as more pyro goes off. The music stops and a “Uce-y!” chant starts up. Reigns calls on Dallas to acknowledge him, then the chant starts back up. Reigns says he has Sami Zayn and Jey Uso out in the world working on becoming more “Uce-y” and by the time they’re down in Saudi Arabia, you should see a more “Uce-y!” duo there. Reigns says enough of the “Uce-y!” talk… for more than two years now, he’s been hyping up opponents and the only thing that happens is they get to the match, then get smashed.

Reigns isn’t dishonest, he’s not lying, so he had to think about this… let’s be honest, he’s the greatest of all-time and he’s going against a guy who’s had 2 matches, so there’s no way Reigns is going to hype up a match with an outsider like Logan Paul. No, The Tribal Chief won’t do that, but The Wiseman will. Reigns hands the mic to Heyman and he does his usual introduction. Heyman mentions the pins in Paul’s hand, and how he’s been training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels but despite all of this, he will get smashed by Reigns on Saturday. Reigns says the one thing Reigns cannot stand is an outside. So, this Saturday night… the music interrupts and out comes The Miz. Reigns looks confused.

Miz acknowledges his Tribal Chief and says he’s here to only help Reigns, because he knows Paul better than anyone else. Miz says Paul’s right hand is real, he has pins in his hand that gives him knockout power. Miz says just ask Jey. Miz says he just wishes he could’ve been here to help Reigns sooner, but as an A-List philanthropist, he’s had to deal with a deranged stalker. Miz says they can help each other – Reigns helps Miz with Dexter Lumis before the match with Mustafa Ali, and Miz will help Reigns with Paul. Reigns asks if Miz is trying to cut a deal. Miz is. Reigns says that doesn’t sound too bad. Miz kisses up to Reigns some more and Reigns says he likes this guy.

Reigns says he has one question for Miz before we get to this deal – why does everyone keep talking about Paul knocking Reigns out? Reigns suddenly lays Miz out with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Reigns finishes his thought – when they should be talking about Reigns knocking Paul out. Reigns says then no one will have a choice but to acknowledge him. Reigns tosses the mic and makes his exit as the music starts up. Reigns barks to the camera about how he’s tired of giving people chances. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz has an ice pack on his jaw when Cathy Kelley approaches in the trainer’s room. Miz isn’t in the mood to talk. She says Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for a tell-all interview to air later tonight. Miz doesn’t care, he’s more interested in getting his match with Mustafa Ali cancelled. Miz says Gargano is just all about gotcha journalism and Cathy, of all people, should know no story should be published without multiple, verified sources. Miz says if WWE airs this puff piece, everyone better be prepared for litigation that will put Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to shame. Kelley walks out and in comes Ali to taunt Miz over trying to get their match nixed. Ali does the “tiny balls!” joke and Miz says he’s going to beat Ali with a broken jaw tonight. Ali says he’s looking forward to it, then he walks off.

Damian Priest vs. Karl Anderson

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The announcers hype The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel. The announcers show us a photo of a fan dressed as Ripley. Out next comes The O.C. – Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles.

The bell rings and Priest brawls with Anderson. Anderson takes it to the corner and works Priest over. Priest flies and takes Anderson down. Priest with a big forearm. Anderson fights back and clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor.

Anderson turns it around at ringside and sends Priest into the ring post. Dominik ends up distracting Anderson at ringside, but Anderson rocks him with a right hand. Priest takes advantage and levels Anderson with a thrust kick at ringside. We go to commercial with Priest in control.

Back from the break and they’re fighting in the middle of the ring. Priest with a Bell Clap, a big right hand, then a big elbow in the corner. Priest slams Anderson in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count as The Judgment Day cheers him on. Priest talks some trash and kicks Anderson while he’s down. Priest runs into a big boot in the corner, then misses a Stage Dive in the corner.

Anderson with a big kick to stun Priest. Anderson mounts offense now while The O.C. rallies. Anderson blocks South of Heaven. Anderson drops Priest and hits a senton in the middle of the ring. Anderson gets a pop as he ducks Priest, then nails a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Anderson goes to the top but Ripley distracts the referee from the apron. Priest catches Anderson on the way down, then drives him face-first into the mat. Priest gets riled up now. Anderson blocks The Reckoning, then back-slides Priest in the middle of the ring for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Karl Anderson

– After the bell, The Judgment Day immediately rushes in to attack but The O.C. also rushes in as a brawl breaks out. Gallows is stalking Dominik on the mat but Ripley comes in from behind and drops Priest with a low blow. Ripley is barking at AJ and Anderson now, telling them to bring it. The Judgment Day attacks from behind. The O.C. is beat down and left laying now. Priest with a Razor’s Edge to AJ. Balor with Coup de Grace to Anderson. Dominik goes to the top and poses to boos. Dominik then nails a Frogsplash to Styles. The Judgment Day celebrates as the music starts up. We go to replays. The Judgment Day continues to taunt The O.C. while they’re down.

– MVP and Omos are backstage now. MVP addresses Braun Strowman and how he said during SmackDown that there is no giant big enough for The Monster of All Monsters. MVP says when Braun said that, he thought maybe Braun was tossed out of the ring and landed on his head. MVP goes on and says Braun can flip over all the trucks he wants, rip off all the car doors he wants, but he will never measure up to The Nigeriana Giant, and Braun needs to get that through his neanderthal-like skull because once and for all, Braun will find out at Crown Jewel, or perhaps he will find out a little sooner. MVP says he’s coming to SmackDown this Friday and he’s arranged a little surprise for Braun. MVP laughs as Omos looks on.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer JBL to a pop from the Texas crowd. The Wrestling God wipes his feet, then enters the ring. JBL poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and JBL says it’s good to be back in the great state of Texas. He talks up the history of Texas some, and how there have been many heroes of The Lone Star State, including WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. JBL goes on and says Texas was great until you snowflakes showed up and ruined it. He says from a Texas legend, not a single one of you should be allowed to call yourself a Texas. Fans boo now. JBL says you people disgust him, but despite all of that, he will still introduce greatness to this state once again. JBL introduces the man who will help save Texas… he goes on with the grand introduction and out comes The Modern Day Wrestling God – Baron Corbin.

Corbin comes out and poses as the pyro hits. He then heads to the ring as JBL looks on. Corbin takes the mic and says everyone is excited. He goes on about how everyone acknowledges that he has it all. He thanks everyone for scraping their last dollars together to come see him in the flesh. JBL applauds. Corbin knows it wasn’t easy, some probably had to put in extra hours at the farm or factory, but it shows how much the people love Corbin. He goes on about the truth, but the music interrupts and out comes R-Truth rapping his way to the ring. Truth is dressed up as a cowboy, stuffed mini-horse and all.

JBL calls Truth a buffoon, ask him what he’s doing and says he looks ridiculous. Truth just wanted to wish Dallas a Happy Halloween, but he especially wanted to tell you both that he really, really, really likes their Halloween costumes. Fans pop. JBL says they’re not wearing costumes, you idiot. Truth says JBL is dressed like a mean, hostile, steaming mad, out of touch, old man. Fans pop. And Corbin is dressed as just the world’s biggest.. Corbin attacks but Truth ducks and drops him with a shot to the mouth. Truth kicks Corbin but turns round to JBL throwing his hat in Truth’s face. Corbin decks Truth from behind, then drops him with End of Days to boos from the crowd. JBL and Corbin stand tall together.

– Still to come, tonight’s Trick or Street Fight. Back to commercial.