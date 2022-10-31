Carmella reveals miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy

WWE Superstar Carmella today revealed that she suffered an early miscarriage in September and today she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy.

“I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test,” Carmella wrote on a post on social media.

She said that she spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday after experiencing sharp pains on her left side and after several tests and ultrasounds she received the news that this was an abnormal pregnancy.

Carmella noted that she was not looking for any sympathy and she knows she will recover mentally, physically, and emotionally but wanted those who are suffering from the same heartbreak that they are not alone.

“For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone,” she wrote.