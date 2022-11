10/31/22 WWE house show results from Stuttgart, Germany

– The Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya DeVille

– Hit Row ( w/ B-Fab ) defeated Maximum Male Models ( w/ Maxxine DuPri )

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura / Ricochet

– Street Fight: Liv Morgan d Natalya / Shayna Baszler : Morgan puts Natalya through a table, then gets the pin.

Liv vs Naty vs the table#WWEStuttgart pic.twitter.com/MWBWx2XzYt — Chris Bennett (@cb_nn_tt) October 31, 2022

– Drew McIntyre d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )

– Braun Strowman & The New Day d Sami Zayn / The WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso ( w/ Solo Sikoa )

