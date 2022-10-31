10/31/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Oct 31, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Matt Menard, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Norfolk, Virginia.

  1. Madison Rayne defeated Diamante
  2. Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus
  3. Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue
  4. Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler
  5. Athena defeated Janai Kai
  6. Trios Tag Team Match
    Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Young, Patton, and Victor Andrews
  7. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins
  8. Jade Cargill (w/Leila Grey) defeated Trish Adora
  9. QT Marshall defeated Danhausen

