10/31/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Matt Menard, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Norfolk, Virginia.
—
- Madison Rayne defeated Diamante
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus
- Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue
- Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler
- Athena defeated Janai Kai
- Trios Tag Team Match
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Young, Patton, and Victor Andrews
- Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins
- Jade Cargill (w/Leila Grey) defeated Trish Adora
- QT Marshall defeated Danhausen