Shinsuke Nakamura to take on The Great Muta at NOAH show on New Year’s Day

Oct 30, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH today announced that The Great Muta will be taking on former NXT champion and WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at the NOAH The New Year 2023 event in a one-on-one match.

The show takes place at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on January 1, 2023.

WWE does not usually allow their contracted talent to wrestle, or even appear, in other promotions but The Great Muta is in his retirement tour and this surely is a big opportunity for Nakamura.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Nakamura wrote, “This is Miracle.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Madi Wrenkowski

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal