Shinsuke Nakamura to take on The Great Muta at NOAH show on New Year’s Day
Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH today announced that The Great Muta will be taking on former NXT champion and WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at the NOAH The New Year 2023 event in a one-on-one match.
The show takes place at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on January 1, 2023.
WWE does not usually allow their contracted talent to wrestle, or even appear, in other promotions but The Great Muta is in his retirement tour and this surely is a big opportunity for Nakamura.
Reacting to the news on Twitter, Nakamura wrote, “This is Miracle.”
🎍1.1日本武道館【SHINSUKE NAKAMURA、グレート・ムタ】参戦決定‼️‼️‼️
「ABEMA presents NOAH “THE NEW YEAR” 2023」
📅2023年1月1日(日) 16:00開始/15:00開場
🏢日本武道館
⚔スペシャルシングルマッチ
グレート・ムタ vs SHINSUKE NAKAMURA#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA #ABEMA pic.twitter.com/qdzjG4jutX
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) October 30, 2022