Shinsuke Nakamura to take on The Great Muta at NOAH show on New Year’s Day

Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH today announced that The Great Muta will be taking on former NXT champion and WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at the NOAH The New Year 2023 event in a one-on-one match.

The show takes place at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on January 1, 2023.

WWE does not usually allow their contracted talent to wrestle, or even appear, in other promotions but The Great Muta is in his retirement tour and this surely is a big opportunity for Nakamura.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Nakamura wrote, “This is Miracle.”