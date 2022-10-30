Reigns on his dream match, update on Royal Rumble tickets, and Kingston on backstage turmoil

– Roman reigns on his dream match

“Dream match? Haven’t I given you guys all the dream matches you’ve ever wanted to see in WWE already?

Edge, smashed. Daniel Bryan, smashed. Brock Lesnar, smashed. Drew McIntyre, smashed and the ass kicking I’m going to give Logan Paul at ‘Crown Jewel’ is going to make him wish he never stepped into my world.

But, speaking as Joe, I think my one true dream match would be a Shield triple treat match at Wrestlemania.

Me and my brothers, doing our thing, one more time.”

– WWE have already sold 30,000 of the 33,000 current capacity in tickets for the 2023 Royal Rumble. The event is still nearly 3 months away.

– Eddie Kingston reportedly confronted Sammy Guevara on August 10th 2022 in Minneapolis (AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event) and there was a verbal dispute that led to Kingston being suspended for two weeks.

During an appearance on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat!, Kingston commented on why there has been backstage turmoil in AEW…

“It’s real simple. You’ve got a lot of people back there with egos. Some people believe other people don’t deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW. So when you’ve got a bunch of guys – men and women- who don’t know how to use their words? [chuckles] Things are gonna happen in the back.”

“I had an H.R. meeting a couple days ago telling me I can’t beat up people in the ring when I want to. We’re all trying to be good. We’re all trying to be professional. Their words, not mine.”

