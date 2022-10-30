Ospreay responds to the news of Nakamura vs. Great Muta for Pro-Wrestling NOAH

Oct 30, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay responds to the news of Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling Great Muta for Pro-Wrestling NOAH.

“Shinsuke is so mad that the international title is gone, he went to NOAH instead of New Japan.

Everybody blame Naito for being a greedy twat for starting this bullsh!t.
Sorry “Intercontinental” got too excited didn’t read the tweet.
Naito is a twat though.
To all the Naito simps 🖕🏻
Suck my long dong silver.”- Will Ospreay👑

Ospreay still blames Naito for unifying the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. Now he’s calling out Shinsuke Nakamura while feuding with Tetsuya Naito 😮

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Madi Wrenkowski

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal