Ospreay responds to the news of Nakamura vs. Great Muta for Pro-Wrestling NOAH

IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay responds to the news of Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling Great Muta for Pro-Wrestling NOAH.

“Shinsuke is so mad that the international title is gone, he went to NOAH instead of New Japan.

Everybody blame Naito for being a greedy twat for starting this bullsh!t.

Sorry “Intercontinental” got too excited didn’t read the tweet.

Naito is a twat though.

To all the Naito simps 🖕🏻

Suck my long dong silver.”- Will Ospreay👑

Ospreay still blames Naito for unifying the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. Now he’s calling out Shinsuke Nakamura while feuding with Tetsuya Naito 😮

