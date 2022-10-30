Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker attend NFL game in London
AEW superstars Britt Baker and Orange Cassidy were in attendance for today’s NFL game from Wembley Stadium in London, which saw the Tony Khan-owned Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Denver Broncos. Baker, a known Steelers fan, tweeted a photo of herself next to the All-Atlantic champion. Check it out below.
🏟️🦷🍊🏈🐆 #NFLLondon pic.twitter.com/dpl5NAp7Ny
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 30, 2022
