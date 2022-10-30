Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker attend NFL game in London

Oct 30, 2022 - by James Walsh

AEW superstars Britt Baker and Orange Cassidy were in attendance for today’s NFL game from Wembley Stadium in London, which saw the Tony Khan-owned Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Denver Broncos. Baker, a known Steelers fan, tweeted a photo of herself next to the All-Atlantic champion. Check it out below.

