Notes on The Motor City Machine Guns, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker

– The Motor City Machine Guns became the new NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions after beating Aussie Open & The LA Dojo in a Triple Threat at the Rumble on 44th Street event.

– Bron Breakker is one of the top stars in WWE NXT, and he looked back at his start in WWE and how intense the training sessions were at the Performance Center. The NXT Champion spoke with the Black Announce Table and talked about his first training session there and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his first training session at the Performance Center: “My first practice at the PC was at eight o’clock in the morning with coach Robbie Brookside here at the Performance Center, and I wanna say there’s probably six or seven of us in the class. We probably gave and received over 200 shoulder tackles a piece, maybe more. I just remember leaving and my entire left side, my chest and my shoulder, was just swollen, bruised, tore up.”

On the competitiveness of his PC class: “That group of guys that I came in with, our class was just a bunch of freak athletes. We were all kind of like on that same level, just hungry and really wanting to get after it. So, you know, those were the days.”

– Seth Rollins with the blonde hair last night at a Live Event.