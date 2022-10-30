Notes on Edge, Jacob Fatu, Bow Wow, and Dalton Castle

– Bow Wow asked for an AEW contract after Swerve Strickland called him out earlier today

Bow Wow is apparently a longtime wrestling fan and has said before he would love to team with Rey Mysterio for a match.

– Your new (NYC) World Heavyweight Champion “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu

#ANDNEEW Your new World Heavyweight Champion “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu pic.twitter.com/GYJMI0pMhA — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 30, 2022

– Despite appearing on ROH pay-per-view and AEW television, 1/3 of the current Ring of Honor 6-man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle has not signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling and remains a free-agent.

– Happy birthday to…