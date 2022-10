Here is the updated lineup for Monday’s Halloween Raw from Dallas, TX-

-Final Raw build for Crown Jewel

-Trick or Street Fight: Otis vs. Matt Riddle

-Brock Lesnar returns for build to match with Bobby Lashley

-Roman Reigns returns for build to match with Logan Paul

-Johnny Gargano is threatening to tell the truth about The Miz & Dexter Lumis if Miz doesn’t come clean