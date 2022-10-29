NXT brings back Halloween battle royal for non-televised live event

NXT brought back the Halloween battle royal last night at the non-televised live event in Melbourne, Florida, although this time it was the ladies who had all the fun.

18 women from NXT and the WWE Performance Center took part in the battle royal where all the women wore a costume for the match. Cora Jade was AJ Lee, Roxanne Perez was Bayley, Wendy Choo was a sumo wrestler, Valentina Feroz was a nurse, Thea Hail was Andre Chase, Sloane Jacobs was Poison Ivy, Zoey Stark was Triple H, Jacy Jayne was The Undertaker, Gigi Dolin was Chucky, Sol Palmer was Dr Evil, Dani Palmer was Mini Me, Nikkita Lyons was She Hulk, Jakara Jackson was Jessica Rabbit, Lash Legend was a cat, Valerie Lourdes was Lola Bunny, Anna Keefer was a ballet dancer, Sarah Baer was Harley Quinn, and Lea Mitchell was Supergirl.

Thea Hail, the 19-year-old Chase U student won the match and earned an NXT Women’s title shot against Mandy Rose in the main event. While Hail won the battle royal, she came up short in her quest to become champion as Rose retained.